Tyrese Haliburton and his Indiana Pacers teammates will take on the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET.

Haliburton, in his most recent game (February 25 win against the Magic) posted 15 points and 14 assists.

With prop bets available for Haliburton, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Tyrese Haliburton Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 19.8 18.4 Rebounds 2.5 3.7 2.4 Assists 9.5 10.2 10.2 PRA 31.5 33.7 31 PR 21.5 23.5 20.8 3PM 2.5 2.9 2.5



Tyrese Haliburton Insights vs. the Mavericks

This season, he's put up 13.3% of the Pacers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.8 per contest.

Haliburton is averaging 7.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 15.1% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Haliburton's Pacers average 104.9 possessions per game, second-highest among NBA teams, while the Mavericks are one of the league's slowest with 99.3 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Mavericks have allowed 112.5 points per game, which is 11th-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Mavericks have conceded 44 rebounds per game, which puts them 18th in the NBA.

The Mavericks are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 24.4 assists per contest.

The Mavericks are the best team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 10.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Tyrese Haliburton vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/31/2021 33 17 4 10 4 0 1 12/29/2021 36 12 2 10 1 0 0 10/31/2021 33 14 6 4 1 2 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.