Wright State vs. Oakland Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Horizon Tournament
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's contest features the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (13-16) and the Wright State Raiders (7-23) matching up at Athletics Center O'rena (on February 28) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-67 victory for Oakland.
In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Raiders claimed an 86-74 win against Detroit Mercy.
Wright State vs. Oakland Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan
Wright State vs. Oakland Score Prediction
- Prediction: Oakland 73, Wright State 67
Wright State Schedule Analysis
- When the Raiders defeated the Northern Kentucky Norse, who are ranked No. 156 in our computer rankings, on February 2 by a score of 80-70, it was their best win of the year thus far.
- Wright State has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (nine).
Wright State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-65 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 233) on February 10
- 83-75 at home over Oakland (No. 273) on February 23
- 83-49 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 291) on January 28
- 82-69 on the road over Detroit Mercy (No. 334) on January 13
- 86-74 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 334) on February 25
Wright State Performance Insights
- The Raiders have a -350 scoring differential, falling short by 11.7 points per game. They're putting up 66 points per game, 160th in college basketball, and are allowing 77.7 per contest to rank 357th in college basketball.
- In 2022-23, Wright State has averaged 67.5 points per game in Horizon action, and 66 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Raiders are averaging 6.3 more points per game at home (70.1) than on the road (63.8).
- Wright State allows 74 points per game at home, and 80.9 on the road.
- Over their past 10 games, the Raiders are averaging 73.2 points per contest, 7.2 more than their season average (66).
