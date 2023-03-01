Wednesday's game between the Akron Zips (16-11) and the Buffalo Bulls (10-15) at Alumni Arena should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-65, with Akron coming out on top. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on March 1.

The Zips' most recent game on Saturday ended in an 88-80 victory against Miami (OH).

Akron vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York

Akron vs. Buffalo Score Prediction

Prediction: Akron 67, Buffalo 66

Akron Schedule Analysis

On November 28, the Zips registered their best win of the season, a 70-69 victory over the Northern Kentucky Norse, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 157) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Akron is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Akron is 12-2 (.857%) -- tied for the 43rd-most victories.

Akron 2022-23 Best Wins

61-44 at home over Youngstown State (No. 168) on November 18

69-47 at home over Buffalo (No. 225) on January 28

72-70 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 229) on February 15

60-43 on the road over Eastern Michigan (No. 229) on January 11

85-69 at home over Dayton (No. 244) on November 13

Akron Performance Insights