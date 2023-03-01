Wednesday's game between the Akron Zips (16-11) and the Buffalo Bulls (10-15) at Alumni Arena should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-65, with Akron coming out on top. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on March 1.

The Zips' most recent game on Saturday ended in an 88-80 victory against Miami (OH).

Akron vs. Buffalo Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York

Akron vs. Buffalo Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Akron 67, Buffalo 66

Akron Schedule Analysis

  • On November 28, the Zips registered their best win of the season, a 70-69 victory over the Northern Kentucky Norse, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 157) in our computer rankings.
  • When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Akron is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most defeats.
  • Against Quadrant 4 teams, Akron is 12-2 (.857%) -- tied for the 43rd-most victories.

Akron 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 61-44 at home over Youngstown State (No. 168) on November 18
  • 69-47 at home over Buffalo (No. 225) on January 28
  • 72-70 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 229) on February 15
  • 60-43 on the road over Eastern Michigan (No. 229) on January 11
  • 85-69 at home over Dayton (No. 244) on November 13

Akron Performance Insights

  • The Zips outscore opponents by 3.4 points per game (posting 69.6 points per game, 98th in college basketball, and allowing 66.2 per contest, 230th in college basketball) and have a +90 scoring differential.
  • In conference play, Akron is scoring fewer points (67.6 per game) than it is overall (69.6) in 2022-23.
  • At home the Zips are putting up 73.3 points per game, 9.2 more than they are averaging on the road (64.1).
  • In 2022-23 Akron is giving up 8.7 fewer points per game at home (63.1) than away (71.8).
  • The Zips have played worse offensively in their previous 10 games, compiling 66.2 points per contest, 3.4 fewer points their than season average of 69.6.

