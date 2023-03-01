The Bowling Green Falcons (24-4) battle the Ball State Cardinals (23-6) at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday in MAC play.

Bowling Green Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio TV: ESPN

Bowling Green vs. Ball State Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals score 13.6 more points per game (77.8) than the Falcons give up to opponents (64.2).

Ball State has a 23-3 record when allowing fewer than 79.3 points.

Ball State has put together a 20-4 record in games it scores more than 64.2 points.

The Falcons record 14.5 more points per game (79.3) than the Cardinals give up (64.8).

When Bowling Green puts up more than 64.8 points, it is 23-3.

Bowling Green is 24-0 when it allows fewer than 77.8 points.

The Falcons are making 35.3% of their shots from the field, 18.9% lower than the Cardinals allow to opponents (54.2%).

The Cardinals shoot 31.8% from the field, 27.0% lower than the Falcons concede.

