The South Florida Bulls (25-5) travel to face the Cincinnati Bearcats (9-19) after victories in seven straight road games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Cincinnati Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati vs. South Florida Scoring Comparison

The Bulls put up 7.9 more points per game (71.2) than the Bearcats give up (63.3).

South Florida is 16-0 when giving up fewer than 60.3 points.

South Florida is 22-2 when it scores more than 63.3 points.

The 60.3 points per game the Bearcats score are only one more point than the Bulls allow (59.3).

When Cincinnati puts up more than 59.3 points, it is 8-3.

Cincinnati is 8-14 when it allows fewer than 71.2 points.

The Bearcats shoot 43.4% from the field, 4.4% higher than the Bulls concede defensively.

The Bulls shoot 43.8% from the field, 7.9% lower than the Bearcats allow.

Cincinnati Schedule