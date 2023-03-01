Wednesday's game that pits the Dayton Flyers (6-20) versus the VCU Rams (7-21) at Chase Fieldhouse should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 64-63 in favor of Dayton. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on March 1.

The Flyers are coming off of an 81-57 loss to Rhode Island in their most recent game on Saturday.

Dayton vs. VCU Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware

Dayton vs. VCU Score Prediction

Prediction: Dayton 64, VCU 63

Dayton Schedule Analysis

As far as their best win this season, the Flyers beat the La Salle Explorers at home on February 22 by a score of 65-51.

The Flyers have 13 losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, the most in the nation.

Dayton 2022-23 Best Wins

66-60 at home over Davidson (No. 177) on January 11

71-66 on the road over George Mason (No. 193) on January 1

70-65 on the road over VCU (No. 245) on February 15

81-68 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 289) on February 1

Dayton Performance Insights