Evan Mobley plus his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates take on the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on February 26, Mobley produced 18 points, nine rebounds and four assists in a 118-93 win against the Raptors.

In this piece we'll break down Mobley's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Evan Mobley Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 16.0 19.4 Rebounds 9.5 8.8 8.2 Assists 2.5 2.7 2.3 PRA 27.5 27.5 29.9 PR 25.5 24.8 27.6 3PM 0.5 0.3 0.6



Evan Mobley Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, Evan Mobley has made 6.5 shots per game, which accounts for 15.4% of his team's total makes.

Mobley's opponents, the Celtics, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.7 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average 98.6 per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams.

Allowing 112 points per game, the Celtics are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the glass, the Celtics are ranked 16th in the NBA, allowing 43.5 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Celtics have allowed 22.9 per game, second in the NBA.

The Celtics are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Evan Mobley vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/2/2022 32 15 7 2 0 0 0 10/28/2022 42 19 10 3 1 2 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.