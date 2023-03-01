Ohio vs. Miami (OH) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 1
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game between the Miami (OH) RedHawks (11-18) and the Ohio Bobcats (6-21) at Convocation Center Ohio should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-69, with Miami (OH) securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 1.
In their last time out, the Bobcats lost 68-49 to Western Michigan on Saturday.
Ohio vs. Miami (OH) Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio
Ohio vs. Miami (OH) Score Prediction
- Prediction: Miami (OH) 71, Ohio 69
Ohio Schedule Analysis
- When the Bobcats beat the Northern Illinois Huskies, who are ranked No. 205 in our computer rankings, on February 11 by a score of 72-71, it was their best victory of the season so far.
Ohio 2022-23 Best Wins
- 65-55 on the road over Eastern Michigan (No. 229) on February 1
- 74-62 on the road over Indiana State (No. 238) on November 26
- 52-51 on the road over Dayton (No. 244) on November 29
- 84-73 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 251) on January 21
- 83-75 at home over Central Michigan (No. 282) on February 18
Ohio Performance Insights
- The Bobcats have been outscored by 10.8 points per game (scoring 62.3 points per game to rank 241st in college basketball while allowing 73.1 per contest to rank 340th in college basketball) and have a -293 scoring differential overall.
- With 61.3 points per game in MAC matchups, Ohio is averaging 1 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (62.3 PPG).
- The Bobcats are posting 58.5 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 6.3 fewer points than they're averaging in road games (64.8).
- Ohio gives up 73.3 points per game in home games, compared to 73.0 on the road.
- On offense, the Bobcats have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 60.1 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 62.3 they've put up over the course of this season.
