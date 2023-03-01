The Toledo Rockets (25-4) are in the conversation to win the championship at the end of the 2022-23 college basketball season, as sportsbooks have listed them at +40000 on the moneyline, the 46th-best odds among all college basketball squads and the best odds in the MAC.

The Rockets are against the Buffalo Bulls in the MAC Conference Tournament. Tip time is scheduled for 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, March 8.

Rockets NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +40000 (Bet $100 to win $40000)

Toledo Team Stats

The Rockets are 14-1 at home, 10-2 on the road and 1-1 in neutral-site games this year.

In MAC games, Toledo is 16-2. That's compared to a 9-2 record outside of the conference.

The Rockets have three wins in one-possession games (in five opportunities), and seven wins in nine games decided by six points or fewer.

With 73.8 points per game on offense, Toledo is 42nd in college basketball. Defensively, it allows 62.3 points per contest, which ranks 121st in college basketball.

Toledo Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 1-2 | Q2 Record: 3-0 | Q3 Record: 7-2 | Q4 Record: 14-0

1-2 | 3-0 | 7-2 | 14-0 Toledo has tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (seven).

Toledo has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (14).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

