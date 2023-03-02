Cleveland State vs. Milwaukee Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Horizon Tournament
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest that pits the Cleveland State Vikings (27-4) versus the Milwaukee Panthers (11-18) at Wolstein Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-53 in favor of Cleveland State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM ET on March 2.
The Vikings took care of business in their most recent matchup 63-56 against Milwaukee on Saturday.
Cleveland State vs. Milwaukee Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
Cleveland State vs. Milwaukee Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cleveland State 73, Milwaukee 53
Cleveland State Schedule Analysis
- The Vikings defeated the DePaul Blue Demons (No. 65-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 90-83 win on November 15 -- their best win of the season.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Cleveland State is 21-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most wins.
Cleveland State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 57-56 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 157) on February 16
- 77-68 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 169) on December 29
- 81-48 at home over Youngstown State (No. 169) on February 4
- 92-59 at home over IUPUI (No. 175) on January 8
- 83-59 on the road over IUPUI (No. 175) on February 11
Cleveland State Performance Insights
- The Vikings are outscoring opponents by 17.8 points per game with a +552 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.2 points per game (34th in college basketball) and give up 57.4 per contest (31st in college basketball).
- With 76.4 points per game in Horizon contests, Cleveland State is tallying 1.2 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (75.2 PPG).
- In home games, the Vikings are putting up 2.7 fewer points per game (73.9) than they are away from home (76.6).
- Defensively, Cleveland State has been better in home games this season, ceding 51.6 points per game, compared to 64.7 when playing on the road.
- The Vikings have seen a downturn in scoring lately, racking up 71.4 points per game in their last 10 contests, 3.8 points fewer than the 75.2 they've scored this year.
