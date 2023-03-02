Thursday's game features the Richmond Spiders (18-9) and the Dayton Flyers (7-20) clashing at Chase Fieldhouse in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 73-59 victory for heavily favored Richmond according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:30 PM ET on March 2.

The Flyers head into this contest on the heels of a 67-61 win against VCU on Wednesday.

Dayton vs. Richmond Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Where: Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware

Dayton vs. Richmond Score Prediction

Prediction: Richmond 73, Dayton 59

Dayton Schedule Analysis

The Flyers beat the La Salle Explorers in a 65-51 win on February 22. It was their signature victory of the season.

Dayton 2022-23 Best Wins

66-60 at home over Davidson (No. 170) on January 11

71-66 on the road over George Mason (No. 190) on January 1

70-65 on the road over VCU (No. 249) on February 15

67-61 over VCU (No. 249) on March 1

81-68 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 288) on February 1

Dayton Performance Insights