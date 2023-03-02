The San Antonio Spurs (15-47) are 6-point underdogs as they look to stop a five-game home losing streak when they take on the Indiana Pacers (28-35) on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at AT&T Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET on KENS and BSIN.

Pacers vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 2, 2023

Thursday, March 2, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KENS and BSIN

KENS and BSIN Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: AT&T Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Pacers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pacers vs. Spurs Score Prediction

Prediction: Pacers 119 - Spurs 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Spurs

Pick ATS: Spurs (+ 6)

Spurs (+ 6) Pick OU: Under (237.5)



The Pacers' .540 ATS win percentage (34-28-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Spurs' .403 mark (25-37-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Indiana (2-2) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 6 points or more this season (50%) than San Antonio (15-27) does as a 6+-point underdog (35.7%).

San Antonio and its opponents have gone over the over/under 54.8% of the time this season (34 out of 62). That's more often than Indiana and its opponents have (30 out of 63).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Pacers are 8-4, a better mark than the Spurs have put up (13-46) as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Pacers Performance Insights

With 115.1 points per game on offense, Indiana is 12th in the NBA. Defensively, it allows 117.5 points per contest, which ranks 23rd in the league.

The Pacers are delivering 26.6 dimes per game, which ranks them sixth in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Pacers are top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking fifth-best in the league with 13.9 three-pointers per game. Meanwhile, they rank 11th with a 36.4% shooting percentage from downtown.

Of the shots attempted by Indiana in 2022-23, 57.3% of them have been two-pointers (66.3% of the team's made baskets) and 42.7% have been threes (33.7%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.