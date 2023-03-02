The San Antonio Spurs (15-47) will host the Indiana Pacers (28-35) after losing five home games in a row.

Pacers vs. Spurs Game Info

Pacers Stats Insights

  • The Pacers are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points lower than the 50.7% the Spurs allow to opponents.
  • In games Indiana shoots better than 50.7% from the field, it is 5-5 overall.
  • The Spurs are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 24th.
  • The Pacers score 115.1 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 122.4 the Spurs allow.
  • When Indiana scores more than 122.4 points, it is 12-5.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

  • The Pacers score 117.4 points per game at home, compared to 112.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 4.7 points per contest.
  • Indiana allows 116.5 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 118.6 away from home.
  • When playing at home, the Pacers are draining 0.6 more treys per game (14.2) than in road games (13.6). They sport an identical three-point percentage at home compared to when playing on the road (36.4%).

Pacers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Tyrese Haliburton Questionable Calf
Kendall Brown Out Tibia

