Wright State vs. Green Bay Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Horizon Tournament
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game between the Green Bay Phoenix (25-4) and the Wright State Raiders (8-23) at Kress Events Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-53 and heavily favors Green Bay to take home the win. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on March 2.
In their most recent outing on Tuesday, the Raiders claimed a 79-69 victory against Oakland.
Wright State vs. Green Bay Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
Wright State vs. Green Bay Score Prediction
- Prediction: Green Bay 80, Wright State 53
Wright State Schedule Analysis
- The Raiders captured their best win of the season on February 2, when they defeated the Northern Kentucky Norse, who rank No. 157 in our computer rankings, 80-70.
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Phoenix are 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 26th-most victories.
- Wright State has tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (nine).
Wright State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-65 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 232) on February 10
- 83-75 at home over Oakland (No. 282) on February 23
- 79-69 on the road over Oakland (No. 282) on February 28
- 83-49 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 293) on January 28
- 86-74 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 334) on February 25
Wright State Performance Insights
- The Raiders have a -340 scoring differential, falling short by 11.0 points per game. They're putting up 66.4 points per game, 153rd in college basketball, and are allowing 77.4 per contest to rank 356th in college basketball.
- In 2022-23, Wright State has put up 67.5 points per game in Horizon play, and 66.4 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Raiders are averaging 5.4 more points per game at home (70.1) than on the road (64.7).
- At home, Wright State allows 74.0 points per game. On the road, it gives up 80.3.
- The Raiders have performed better offensively over their past 10 games, tallying 75.1 points per contest, 8.7 more than their season average of 66.4.
