Ohio vs. Bowling Green: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 3
The Bowling Green Falcons (11-19, 5-12 MAC) will hope to stop a four-game road losing streak when visiting the Ohio Bobcats (17-13, 9-8 MAC) on Friday, March 3, 2023 at Convocation Center Ohio, airing at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ohio vs. Bowling Green matchup.
Ohio vs. Bowling Green Game Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
Ohio vs. Bowling Green Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio Moneyline
|Bowling Green Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio (-9.5)
|155.5
|-550
|+400
|DraftKings
|Ohio (-10)
|156
|-500
|+400
|PointsBet
|Ohio (-10)
|155.5
|-500
|+375
|Tipico
|Ohio (-10.5)
|156.5
|-
|-
Ohio vs. Bowling Green Betting Trends
- Ohio has covered 15 times in 29 chances against the spread this season.
- A total of 18 out of the Bobcats' 29 games this season have hit the over.
- Bowling Green has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.
- Falcons games have hit the over 15 out of 28 times this year.
