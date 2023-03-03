The Ohio State Buckeyes (23-6) take the court against the Michigan Wolverines (22-8) on Friday at 3:00 PM ET in Big Ten action, aiting on BTN.

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Ohio State vs. Michigan Scoring Comparison

The Wolverines put up an average of 74.5 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 66.4 the Buckeyes give up to opponents.

Michigan has a 21-6 record when allowing fewer than 81.1 points.

Michigan is 20-4 when it scores more than 66.4 points.

The 81.1 points per game the Buckeyes put up are 18.2 more points than the Wolverines allow (62.9).

When Ohio State totals more than 62.9 points, it is 23-4.

Ohio State is 19-1 when it allows fewer than 74.5 points.

This year the Buckeyes are shooting 47.1% from the field, 6.6% higher than the Wolverines concede.

The Wolverines make 47.0% of their shots from the field, just 5% more than the Buckeyes' defensive field-goal percentage.

