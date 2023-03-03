Xavier vs. Seton Hall Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big East Tournament
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest features the Seton Hall Pirates (17-13) and the Xavier Musketeers (7-22) clashing at Mohegan Sun Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 72-58 victory for heavily favored Seton Hall according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on March 3.
The Musketeers are coming off of a 60-51 loss to UConn in their last outing on Monday.
Xavier vs. Seton Hall Game Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut
- How to Watch on TV: SNY
Xavier vs. Seton Hall Score Prediction
- Prediction: Seton Hall 72, Xavier 58
Xavier Schedule Analysis
- When the Musketeers beat the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs, who are ranked No. 163 in our computer rankings, on November 19 by a score of 65-49, it was their signature victory of the year so far.
- The Musketeers have nine losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 24th-most in Division 1.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Xavier is 0-7 (.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most losses.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Pirates are 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most victories.
Xavier 2022-23 Best Wins
- 48-35 at home over Cincinnati (No. 213) on December 9
- 87-68 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 250) on November 7
- 73-65 on the road over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 313) on November 27
- 84-68 at home over McNeese (No. 318) on November 22
- 71-57 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 334) on November 10
Xavier Performance Insights
- The Musketeers are being outscored by 10.2 points per game, with a -295 scoring differential overall. They put up 55.1 points per game (340th in college basketball), and give up 65.3 per contest (205th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Xavier has averaged 49.3 points per game in Big East action, and 55.1 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Musketeers are averaging 2.3 more points per game at home (56.1) than away (53.8).
- Xavier gives up 62.0 points per game at home, and 70.0 on the road.
- The Musketeers are scoring 48.1 points per contest in their previous 10 games, which is 7.0 fewer points than their average for the season (55.1).
