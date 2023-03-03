The Xavier Musketeers (7-22) will be attempting to snap a 19-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Seton Hall Pirates (17-13) on Friday, March 3, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on SNY.

Xavier Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Xavier vs. Seton Hall Scoring Comparison

The Musketeers average 14.4 fewer points per game (55.1) than the Pirates give up (69.5).

When Xavier gives up fewer than 71.4 points, it is 7-11.

Xavier has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 69.5 points.

The 71.4 points per game the Pirates average are 6.1 more points than the Musketeers give up (65.3).

When Seton Hall totals more than 65.3 points, it is 16-4.

Seton Hall's record is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 55.1 points.

The Pirates shoot 40.5% from the field, 4.6% lower than the Musketeers allow defensively.

The Musketeers' 31.5 shooting percentage is 16.9 lower than the Pirates have given up.

Xavier Schedule