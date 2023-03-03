How to Watch the Xavier vs. Seton Hall Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Big East Tournament
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Xavier Musketeers (7-22) will be attempting to snap a 19-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Seton Hall Pirates (17-13) on Friday, March 3, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on SNY.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Xavier Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Xavier vs. Seton Hall Scoring Comparison
- The Musketeers average 14.4 fewer points per game (55.1) than the Pirates give up (69.5).
- When Xavier gives up fewer than 71.4 points, it is 7-11.
- Xavier has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 69.5 points.
- The 71.4 points per game the Pirates average are 6.1 more points than the Musketeers give up (65.3).
- When Seton Hall totals more than 65.3 points, it is 16-4.
- Seton Hall's record is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 55.1 points.
- The Pirates shoot 40.5% from the field, 4.6% lower than the Musketeers allow defensively.
- The Musketeers' 31.5 shooting percentage is 16.9 lower than the Pirates have given up.
Xavier Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.