Bowling Green vs. Toledo Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest at Savage Arena has the Toledo Rockets (24-4) squaring off against the Bowling Green Falcons (25-4) at 2:00 PM (on March 4). Our computer prediction projects a 72-68 victory for Toledo, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Falcons took care of business in their most recent outing 81-76 against Ball State on Wednesday.
Bowling Green vs. Toledo Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio
Bowling Green vs. Toledo Score Prediction
- Prediction: Toledo 72, Bowling Green 68
Bowling Green Schedule Analysis
- The Falcons captured their signature win of the season on January 18 by claiming an 88-76 victory over the Toledo Rockets, the No. 64-ranked team in our computer rankings.
Bowling Green 2022-23 Best Wins
- 81-76 at home over Ball State (No. 73) on March 1
- 75-69 on the road over Kent State (No. 93) on February 11
- 66-57 at home over Kent State (No. 93) on January 21
- 76-68 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 155) on November 23
- 82-64 on the road over East Tennessee State (No. 162) on December 11
Bowling Green Performance Insights
- The Falcons have a +428 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.8 points per game. They're putting up 79.4 points per game, 12th in college basketball, and are allowing 64.6 per outing to rank 187th in college basketball.
- In MAC action, Bowling Green has averaged 3 fewer points (76.4) than overall (79.4) in 2022-23.
- The Falcons score 82.3 points per game at home, and 76.1 away.
- At home, Bowling Green concedes 64.9 points per game. On the road, it concedes 64.6.
- Over their last 10 games, the Falcons are averaging 75.7 points per contest, 3.7 fewer points than their season average (79.4).
