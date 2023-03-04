Kent State vs. Northern Illinois Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest features the Kent State Golden Flashes (19-9) and the Northern Illinois Huskies (16-12) facing off at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 74-63 victory for heavily favored Kent State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on March 4.
The Golden Flashes are coming off of a 64-60 loss to Toledo in their last outing on Wednesday.
Kent State vs. Northern Illinois Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio
Kent State vs. Northern Illinois Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kent State 74, Northern Illinois 63
Kent State Schedule Analysis
- The Golden Flashes notched their signature win of the season on November 20 by securing a 59-56 victory over the Oklahoma State Cowgirls, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.
- The Golden Flashes have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (seven).
Kent State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 58-55 over Quinnipiac (No. 143) on November 26
- 77-54 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 155) on November 13
- 72-66 over Southern Illinois (No. 180) on November 27
- 57-55 on the road over Akron (No. 198) on February 1
- 87-46 at home over Akron (No. 198) on February 18
Kent State Performance Insights
- The Golden Flashes outscore opponents by 9.5 points per game (scoring 71.1 points per game to rank 73rd in college basketball while allowing 61.6 per contest to rank 104th in college basketball) and have a +267 scoring differential overall.
- Offensively, Kent State is putting up 70.1 points per game this year in conference contests. As a comparison, its overall average (71.1 points per game) is 1 PPG higher.
- The Golden Flashes are scoring 76.2 points per game this season in home games, which is 9.9 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (66.3).
- In 2022-23, Kent State is giving up 57.5 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 66.6.
- The Golden Flashes have seen a downturn in scoring lately, putting up 70.5 points per game in their last 10 outings, 0.6 points fewer than the 71.1 they've scored this year.
