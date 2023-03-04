Saturday's contest at Convocation Center Ohio has the Eastern Michigan Eagles (14-14) matching up with the Ohio Bobcats (6-22) at 1:00 PM (on March 4). Our computer prediction projects a 68-65 victory for Eastern Michigan, who is slightly favored by our model.

Last time out, the Bobcats lost 81-75 to Miami (OH) on Wednesday.

Ohio vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Ohio vs. Eastern Michigan Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Eastern Michigan 68, Ohio 65

Ohio Schedule Analysis

  • The Bobcats picked up their best win of the season on February 11, when they defeated the Northern Illinois Huskies, who rank No. 202 in our computer rankings, 72-71.

Ohio 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 74-62 on the road over Indiana State (No. 228) on November 26
  • 65-55 on the road over Eastern Michigan (No. 229) on February 1
  • 52-51 on the road over Dayton (No. 236) on November 29
  • 84-73 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 248) on January 21
  • 83-75 at home over Central Michigan (No. 282) on February 18

Ohio Performance Insights

  • The Bobcats are being outscored by 10.7 points per game with a -299 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.7 points per game (233rd in college basketball) and allow 73.4 per outing (343rd in college basketball).
  • With 62.1 points per game in MAC contests, Ohio is putting up 0.6 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (62.7 PPG).
  • In home games, the Bobcats are putting up 4.9 fewer points per game (59.9) than they are when playing on the road (64.8).
  • In home games, Ohio is allowing 0.9 more points per game (73.9) than when playing on the road (73).
  • In their last 10 games, the Bobcats have been scoring 61 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 62.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

