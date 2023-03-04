Ohio vs. Eastern Michigan Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest at Convocation Center Ohio has the Eastern Michigan Eagles (14-14) matching up with the Ohio Bobcats (6-22) at 1:00 PM (on March 4). Our computer prediction projects a 68-65 victory for Eastern Michigan, who is slightly favored by our model.
Last time out, the Bobcats lost 81-75 to Miami (OH) on Wednesday.
Ohio vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio
Ohio vs. Eastern Michigan Score Prediction
- Prediction: Eastern Michigan 68, Ohio 65
Ohio Schedule Analysis
- The Bobcats picked up their best win of the season on February 11, when they defeated the Northern Illinois Huskies, who rank No. 202 in our computer rankings, 72-71.
Ohio 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-62 on the road over Indiana State (No. 228) on November 26
- 65-55 on the road over Eastern Michigan (No. 229) on February 1
- 52-51 on the road over Dayton (No. 236) on November 29
- 84-73 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 248) on January 21
- 83-75 at home over Central Michigan (No. 282) on February 18
Ohio Performance Insights
- The Bobcats are being outscored by 10.7 points per game with a -299 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.7 points per game (233rd in college basketball) and allow 73.4 per outing (343rd in college basketball).
- With 62.1 points per game in MAC contests, Ohio is putting up 0.6 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (62.7 PPG).
- In home games, the Bobcats are putting up 4.9 fewer points per game (59.9) than they are when playing on the road (64.8).
- In home games, Ohio is allowing 0.9 more points per game (73.9) than when playing on the road (73).
- In their last 10 games, the Bobcats have been scoring 61 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 62.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
