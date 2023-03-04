The Michigan State Spartans (18-11, 10-8 Big Ten) will be looking to build on a four-game home winning streak when taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes (13-17, 5-14 Big Ten) on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Michigan State vs. Ohio State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Ohio State vs. Michigan State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Ohio State vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan State Moneyline Ohio State Moneyline
BetMGM Michigan State (-6.5) 139.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Michigan State (-6) 139.5 -275 +230 Bet on this game with DraftKings
Tipico Michigan State (-6.5) 138.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Ohio State vs. Michigan State Betting Trends

  • Ohio State has put together a 10-18-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Buckeyes have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6-point underdogs.
  • Michigan State has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.
  • The Spartans and their opponents have combined to hit the over 15 out of 27 times this season.

Ohio State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +40000
  • The Buckeyes have had the 12th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, falling from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +40000.
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Ohio State has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.