Saturday's 7:00 PM ET matchup between the Xavier Musketeers (22-8, 14-5 Big East) and the Butler Bulldogs (14-16, 6-13 Big East) at Cintas Center features the Musketeers' Jack Nunge and the Bulldogs' Simas Lukosius as players to watch.

How to Watch Xavier vs. Butler

Game Day: Saturday, March 4

Saturday, March 4 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Cintas Center

Cintas Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks | Watch live on FuboTV

Xavier's Last Game

On Wednesday, in its last game, Xavier defeated Providence 94-89. With 33 points, Souley Boum was its high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Souley Boum 33 7 4 0 1 4 Colby Jones 29 9 4 0 0 3 Desmond Claude 12 2 0 0 1 2

Xavier Players to Watch

Nunge averages 14.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 52.3% from the floor and 41% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Boum puts up a team-high 17 points per contest. He is also posting 4.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists, shooting 46.8% from the field and 42.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Colby Jones leads the Musketeers at 4.6 assists per contest, while also putting up 5.2 rebounds and 15.2 points.

Zach Freemantle puts up a team-leading 8.1 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 15.2 points and 2.9 assists, shooting 58.5% from the floor.

Adam Kunkel puts up 10 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 45.2% from the floor and 39.5% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

