The No. 4 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (25-6) are squaring off in the Big Ten championship game against the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes (25-6). The title game is set for Sunday at 5:00 PM.

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Ohio State vs. Iowa Scoring Comparison

  • The Buckeyes' 81 points per game are 9.7 more points than the 71.3 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.
  • When Ohio State gives up fewer than 87 points, it is 23-5.
  • Ohio State has put together a 21-2 record in games it scores more than 71.3 points.
  • The 87 points per game the Hawkeyes score are 19.9 more points than the Buckeyes allow (67.1).
  • Iowa has a 23-6 record when scoring more than 67.1 points.
  • Iowa's record is 18-0 when it allows fewer than 81 points.
  • The Hawkeyes shoot 50.6% from the field, 8.6% higher than the Buckeyes concede defensively.
  • The Buckeyes shoot 46.8% from the field, 6.6% higher than the Hawkeyes concede.

Ohio State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/24/2023 Maryland L 76-74 Value City Arena
3/3/2023 Michigan W 81-79 Target Center
3/4/2023 Indiana W 79-75 Target Center
3/5/2023 Iowa - Target Center

