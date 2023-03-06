Monday's contest that pits the Tulane Green Wave (17-12) versus the Cincinnati Bearcats (9-20) at Dickies Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-58 in favor of Tulane, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on March 6.

The Bearcats are coming off of an 85-55 loss to South Florida in their most recent outing on Wednesday.

Cincinnati vs. Tulane Game Info

When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Monday, March 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Cincinnati vs. Tulane Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulane 68, Cincinnati 58

Cincinnati Schedule Analysis

On February 4 versus the Tulane Green Wave, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 96) in our computer rankings, the Bearcats registered their best win of the season, a 53-50 victory on the road.

Cincinnati has six losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 15th-most in Division 1.

Cincinnati 2022-23 Best Wins

74-66 on the road over Temple (No. 142) on February 11

68-57 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 158) on November 10

72-58 over UT Arlington (No. 172) on November 25

78-73 on the road over N.C. A&T (No. 212) on December 1

99-57 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 276) on December 18

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Cincinnati Performance Insights