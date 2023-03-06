Cleveland State vs. Northern Kentucky Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Horizon Tournament
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's contest at Indiana Farmers Coliseum has the Cleveland State Vikings (28-4) matching up with the Northern Kentucky Norse (17-13) at 2:30 PM ET (on March 6). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 71-61 victory as our model heavily favors Cleveland State.
The Vikings are coming off of a 65-52 victory over Milwaukee in their last outing on Thursday.
Cleveland State vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana
Cleveland State vs. Northern Kentucky Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cleveland State 71, Northern Kentucky 61
Cleveland State Schedule Analysis
- The Vikings' best win this season came in a 90-83 victory on November 15 over the DePaul Blue Demons, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 62) in our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Cleveland State is 22-0 (1.000%) -- the second-most victories.
Cleveland State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 57-56 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 155) on February 16
- 77-68 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 173) on December 29
- 81-48 at home over Youngstown State (No. 173) on February 4
- 83-59 on the road over IUPUI (No. 180) on February 11
- 92-59 at home over IUPUI (No. 180) on January 8
Cleveland State Performance Insights
- The Vikings average 74.9 points per game (35th in college basketball) while allowing 57.3 per contest (31st in college basketball). They have a +565 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 17.6 points per game.
- In conference action, Cleveland State scores more points per contest (76.4) than its overall average (74.9).
- Offensively the Vikings have been worse when playing at home this year, scoring 73.3 points per game, compared to 76.6 per game when playing on the road.
- At home, Cleveland State is surrendering 13.1 fewer points per game (51.6) than in road games (64.7).
- The Vikings have seen a decrease in scoring lately, putting up 70.7 points per game in their last 10 contests, 4.2 points fewer than the 74.9 they've scored this season.
