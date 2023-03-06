The top-seeded UConn Huskies (28-5) is set to face off against the No. 2 seed Villanova Wildcats (28-5) in the Big East Tournament Championship with an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket up for grabs. The game on Monday at Mohegan Sun Arena starts at 7:00 PM.

UConn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

UConn vs. Villanova Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats average 12.4 more points per game (71.1) than the Huskies allow (58.7).

Villanova has put together a 25-2 record in games it scores more than 58.7 points.

UConn's record is 22-2 when it gives up fewer than 71.1 points.

The Huskies record 17.8 more points per game (76) than the Wildcats give up (58.2).

UConn has a 26-4 record when scoring more than 58.2 points.

Villanova has a 25-5 record when allowing fewer than 76 points.

The Huskies are making 49.1% of their shots from the field, 11.4% higher than the Wildcats concede to opponents (37.7%).

The Wildcats make 44.6% of their shots from the field, 9.7% higher than the Huskies' defensive field-goal percentage.

UConn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/27/2023 Xavier W 60-51 Harry A. Gampel Pavilion 3/4/2023 Georgetown W 69-39 Mohegan Sun Arena 3/5/2023 Marquette W 81-52 Mohegan Sun Arena 3/6/2023 Villanova - Mohegan Sun Arena

Villanova Schedule