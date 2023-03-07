Cleveland State vs. Green Bay Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Horizon Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tuesday's game between the Green Bay Phoenix (27-4) and Cleveland State Vikings (29-4) going head to head at Indiana Farmers Coliseum has a projected final score of 64-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Green Bay, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET on March 7.
In their last matchup on Monday, the Vikings claimed a 63-60 victory over Northern Kentucky.
Cleveland State vs. Green Bay Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Cleveland State vs. Green Bay Score Prediction
- Prediction: Green Bay 64, Cleveland State 63
Cleveland State Schedule Analysis
- When the Vikings beat the DePaul Blue Demons, the No. 62 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 90-83 on November 15, it was their best win of the year so far.
- The Phoenix have tied for the 63rd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (six).
- Cleveland State has the second-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (22).
Cleveland State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 90-83 on the road over DePaul (No. 62) on November 15
- 63-60 over Northern Kentucky (No. 152) on March 6
- 57-56 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 152) on February 16
- 81-48 at home over Youngstown State (No. 173) on February 4
- 77-68 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 173) on December 29
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Cleveland State Performance Insights
- The Vikings have a +568 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17.2 points per game. They're putting up 74.5 points per game, 39th in college basketball, and are giving up 57.3 per outing to rank 31st in college basketball.
- Cleveland State has averaged 1.9 more points in Horizon action (76.4) than overall (74.5).
- At home the Vikings are scoring 73.3 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than they are averaging away (76.6).
- Cleveland State is conceding fewer points at home (51.6 per game) than away (64.7).
- Over their past 10 games, the Vikings are posting 70.9 points per game, compared to their season average of 74.5.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.