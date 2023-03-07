How to Watch the Gonzaga vs. Portland Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the WCC Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The WCC conference champion will be named on Tuesday when the No. 1 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-3) and the No. 2 Portland Pilots (22-8) face off at 4:00 PM.
Gonzaga Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Gonzaga vs. Portland Scoring Comparison
- The Pilots' 69.7 points per game are 10.3 more points than the 59.4 the Bulldogs allow.
- Portland has put together a 19-3 record in games it scores more than 59.4 points.
- Gonzaga has a 25-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.7 points.
- The Bulldogs score 10.7 more points per game (72.8) than the Pilots allow (62.1).
- Gonzaga has a 25-3 record when putting up more than 62.1 points.
- When Portland gives up fewer than 72.8 points, it is 18-3.
- This season the Bulldogs are shooting 45.1% from the field, 4.3% lower than the Pilots concede.
Gonzaga Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/23/2023
|@ San Diego
|W 73-61
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|2/25/2023
|@ BYU
|W 58-51
|Marriott Center
|3/6/2023
|BYU
|W 79-64
|Orleans Arena
|3/7/2023
|Portland
|-
|Orleans Arena
Portland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/25/2023
|@ San Diego
|L 74-58
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|2/27/2023
|@ BYU
|W 61-49
|Marriott Center
|3/6/2023
|Pacific
|W 75-72
|Orleans Arena
|3/7/2023
|Gonzaga
|-
|Orleans Arena
