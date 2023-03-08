Kent State vs. Northern Illinois Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest between the Kent State Golden Flashes (20-9) and Northern Illinois Huskies (16-13) going head to head at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 73-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Kent State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 1:30 PM ET on March 8.
The teams square off once again after the Golden Flashes defeated the Huskies 73-58 Saturday.
Kent State vs. Northern Illinois Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Kent State vs. Northern Illinois Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kent State 73, Northern Illinois 64
Kent State Schedule Analysis
- The Golden Flashes defeated the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (No. 42 in our computer rankings) in a 59-56 win on November 20 -- their signature win of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Golden Flashes are 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 38th-most wins.
Kent State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 59-56 on the road over Oklahoma State (No. 42) on November 20
- 58-55 over Quinnipiac (No. 138) on November 26
- 77-54 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 152) on November 13
- 72-66 over Southern Illinois (No. 185) on November 27
- 57-55 on the road over Akron (No. 193) on February 1
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Kent State Performance Insights
- The Golden Flashes have a +282 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.7 points per game. They're putting up 71.2 points per game to rank 67th in college basketball and are allowing 61.5 per contest to rank 101st in college basketball.
- In conference games, Kent State puts up fewer points per game (70.2) than its overall average (71.2).
- The Golden Flashes are putting up 76.0 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they are averaging 66.3 points per contest.
- When playing at home, Kent State is giving up 9.1 fewer points per game (57.5) than in away games (66.6).
- On offense, the Golden Flashes have picked up their output slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 71.4 points per contest over that span compared to the 71.2 they've put up over the course of this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.