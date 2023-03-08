Toledo vs. Buffalo Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest features the Toledo Rockets (25-4) and the Buffalo Bulls (12-15) clashing at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 74-59 victory for heavily favored Toledo according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 11:00 AM ET on March 8.
Their last time out, the Rockets won on Saturday 62-56 against Bowling Green.
Toledo vs. Buffalo Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
Toledo vs. Buffalo Score Prediction
- Prediction: Toledo 74, Buffalo 59
Toledo Schedule Analysis
- The Rockets defeated the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines in a 71-68 win on December 8, which was their best win of the season.
- The Rockets have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (seven).
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Toledo is 14-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most victories.
Toledo 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-68 on the road over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on December 8
- 62-56 at home over Bowling Green (No. 70) on March 4
- 72-70 on the road over Ball State (No. 76) on February 25
- 83-76 at home over Ball State (No. 76) on January 11
- 77-68 on the road over Kent State (No. 92) on January 14
Toledo Performance Insights
- The Rockets have a +331 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.5 points per game. They're putting up 73.8 points per game to rank 42nd in college basketball and are giving up 62.3 per contest to rank 121st in college basketball.
- With 74.9 points per game in MAC tilts, Toledo is putting up 1.1 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (73.8 PPG).
- The Rockets are averaging 74.9 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are averaging 73.1 points per contest.
- Toledo surrenders 59.7 points per game in home games this year, compared to 65.3 on the road.
- The Rockets' offense has been better over their last 10 games, racking up 73.9 points per contest compared to the 73.8 they've averaged this season.
