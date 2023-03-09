How to Watch Ohio State vs. Iowa on TV or Live Stream - Big Ten Tournament
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 5 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (19-12, 11-9 Big Ten) square off against the No. 13 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (14-18, 5-15 Big Ten) in the Big Ten Tournament Thursday at United Center, tipping off at 2:30 PM. Both teams will look to get one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.
Ohio State vs. Iowa Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: BTN
Ohio State Stats Insights
- The Buckeyes' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Hawkeyes have allowed to their opponents.
- Ohio State has compiled a 9-4 straight-up record in games it shoots over 47.4% from the field.
- The Hawkeyes are the rebounding team in the country, the Buckeyes rank 92nd.
- The Buckeyes score an average of 72.8 points per game, just 1.7 fewer points than the 74.5 the Hawkeyes give up.
- Ohio State has a 13-11 record when allowing fewer than 80.6 points.
Ohio State Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 Ohio State is averaging 6.6 more points per game at home (74.7) than away (68.1).
- The Buckeyes are giving up fewer points at home (63 per game) than away (76.3).
- Ohio State drains more 3-pointers at home (6.7 per game) than on the road (6.3). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than away (36.5%).
Ohio State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/1/2023
|Maryland
|W 73-62
|Value City Arena
|3/4/2023
|@ Michigan State
|L 84-78
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|3/8/2023
|Wisconsin
|W 65-57
|United Center
|3/9/2023
|Iowa
|-
|United Center
