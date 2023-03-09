The Indiana Pacers (29-37) and the Houston Rockets (15-50) are set to square off on Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with a tip-off time of 7:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the floor, Tyrese Haliburton is one of the players to watch.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Rockets

Game Day: Thursday, March 9

Thursday, March 9 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Pacers' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Pacers lost to the 76ers on Monday, 147-143. Haliburton scored a team-high 40 points (and contributed 16 assists and three rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyrese Haliburton 40 3 16 1 0 5 Jordan Nwora 16 2 1 0 0 2 Buddy Hield 15 8 2 0 0 4

Pacers Players to Watch

Buddy Hield is averaging 17.3 points, 2.7 assists and 5 rebounds per contest.

Myles Turner averages a team-best 7.6 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 17.9 points and 1.3 assists, shooting 54.7% from the field and 38.8% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 16.9 points, 1.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.

T.J. McConnell is posting 7.7 points, 5 assists and 3 rebounds per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyrese Haliburton 22.3 2.5 9.3 1.3 0.7 2.9 Myles Turner 17.2 4.7 1.3 0.6 1.7 1.4 Buddy Hield 15.3 4.5 2.6 1.1 0 3.2 Bennedict Mathurin 15.4 3.7 1.7 0.8 0.3 1 T.J. McConnell 7.7 3.6 4.4 1.2 0 0.2

