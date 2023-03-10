Bowling Green vs. Ball State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's contest at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse has the Bowling Green Falcons (26-5) matching up with the Ball State Cardinals (25-7) at 12:30 PM ET (on March 10). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 72-71 win for Bowling Green, so it should be a competitive matchup.
In their most recent outing on Wednesday, the Falcons secured a 70-36 victory against Eastern Michigan.
Bowling Green vs. Ball State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Bowling Green vs. Ball State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bowling Green 72, Ball State 71
Bowling Green Schedule Analysis
- Against the Toledo Rockets, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Falcons registered their best win of the season on January 18, an 88-76 home victory.
- The Falcons have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (eight).
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Bowling Green is 14-2 (.875%) -- tied for the 33rd-most wins.
Bowling Green 2022-23 Best Wins
- 88-76 at home over Toledo (No. 68) on January 18
- 81-76 at home over Ball State (No. 72) on March 1
- 66-57 at home over Kent State (No. 93) on January 21
- 75-69 on the road over Kent State (No. 93) on February 11
- 76-68 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 152) on November 23
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Bowling Green Performance Insights
- The Falcons are outscoring opponents by 14.7 points per game with a +456 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.3 points per game (15th in college basketball) and give up 63.6 per contest (161st in college basketball).
- In conference tilts, Bowling Green scores fewer points per contest (75.3) than its season average (78.3).
- Offensively, the Falcons have performed better when playing at home this season, posting 82.3 points per game, compared to 74.9 per game when playing on the road.
- Bowling Green gives up 64.9 points per game when playing at home, compared to 64.4 away from home.
- The Falcons have seen a downturn in scoring lately, putting up 74.3 points per game in their last 10 outings, 4.0 points fewer than the 78.3 they've scored this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.