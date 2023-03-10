Friday's contest that pits the Toledo Rockets (26-4) against the Kent State Golden Flashes (21-9) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 70-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Toledo, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 10:00 AM on March 10.

The Golden Flashes are coming off of a 75-68 win against Northern Illinois in their most recent outing on Wednesday.

Kent State vs. Toledo Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 10:00 AM ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Kent State vs. Toledo Score Prediction

Prediction: Toledo 70, Kent State 65

Kent State Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season on November 20, the Golden Flashes defeated the Oklahoma State Cowgirls, a top 50 team (No. 42) in our computer rankings, by a score of 59-56.

Kent State 2022-23 Best Wins

59-56 on the road over Oklahoma State (No. 42) on November 20

58-55 over Quinnipiac (No. 145) on November 26

77-54 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 152) on November 13

72-66 over Southern Illinois (No. 184) on November 27

87-46 at home over Akron (No. 204) on February 18

Kent State Performance Insights