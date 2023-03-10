Toledo vs. Kent State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:38 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Friday's game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse has the Toledo Rockets (26-4) going head-to-head against the Kent State Golden Flashes (21-9) at 10:00 AM (on March 10). Our computer prediction projects a 70-65 victory for Toledo, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Rockets came out on top in their last outing 75-74 against Buffalo on Wednesday.
Toledo vs. Kent State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 10:00 AM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
Toledo vs. Kent State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Toledo 70, Kent State 65
Toledo Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines on December 8, the Rockets secured their signature win of the season, a 71-68 road victory.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Rockets are 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 48th-most victories.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Toledo is 15-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most wins.
Toledo 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-68 on the road over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on December 8
- 62-56 at home over Bowling Green (No. 64) on March 4
- 72-70 on the road over Ball State (No. 72) on February 25
- 83-76 at home over Ball State (No. 72) on January 11
- 64-60 at home over Kent State (No. 93) on March 1
Toledo Performance Insights
- The Rockets have a +332 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.1 points per game. They're putting up 73.8 points per game to rank 42nd in college basketball and are giving up 62.7 per contest to rank 133rd in college basketball.
- Toledo's offense has been better in MAC games this year, averaging 74.9 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 73.8 PPG.
- When playing at home, the Rockets are posting 1.8 more points per game (74.9) than they are when playing on the road (73.1).
- Toledo is ceding 59.7 points per game this year in home games, which is 5.6 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (65.3).
- The Rockets have been racking up 74.0 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 73.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
