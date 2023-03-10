Top Xavier Players to Watch vs. Creighton - Big East Tournament
Friday's Big East tournament game between the Xavier Musketeers (24-8, 15-5 Big East) and the Creighton Bluejays (21-11, 14-6 Big East) at Madison Square Garden at 9:00 PM ET features the Musketeers' Jack Nunge and the Bluejays' Baylor Scheierman as players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on Fox Sports 1.
How to Watch Xavier vs. Creighton
- Game Day: Friday, March 10
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Xavier's Last Game
In its previous game, Xavier beat DePaul on Thursday, 89-84. Its high scorer was Nunge with 23 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jack Nunge
|23
|10
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Colby Jones
|22
|6
|2
|3
|0
|1
|Souley Boum
|16
|7
|2
|1
|0
|3
Xavier Players to Watch
Nunge leads his squad in rebounds per game (7.8), and also puts up 14.3 points and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
Colby Jones leads his squad in assists per contest (4.5), and also puts up 15.5 points and 5.3 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
Souley Boum leads his squad in both points (16.8) and assists (4.4) per contest, and also posts 4.3 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Zach Freemantle posts 15.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
Adam Kunkel posts 10.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
Xavier Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Colby Jones
|17.7
|6.3
|3.3
|1.6
|0.1
|1.4
|Jack Nunge
|14.8
|7.8
|2.8
|0.6
|0.9
|1.5
|Souley Boum
|18.4
|4.7
|3.3
|0.5
|0.1
|2.9
|Adam Kunkel
|10.8
|3
|3.6
|1.2
|0.1
|1.9
|Jerome Hunter
|9.7
|5.6
|2
|0.7
|0.6
|0
