Saturday's game features the Bowling Green Falcons (27-5) and the Toledo Rockets (27-4) squaring off at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 70-69 win for Bowling Green according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on March 11.

The Falcons enter this game following a 70-61 win against Ball State on Friday.

Bowling Green vs. Toledo Game Info

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Bowling Green vs. Toledo Score Prediction

Prediction: Bowling Green 70, Toledo 69

Bowling Green Schedule Analysis

Against the Toledo Rockets, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Falcons picked up their best win of the season on January 18, an 88-76 home victory.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Bowling Green is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 41st-most victories.

Bowling Green has tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (14).

Bowling Green 2022-23 Best Wins

88-76 at home over Toledo (No. 65) on January 18

70-61 over Ball State (No. 75) on March 10

81-76 at home over Ball State (No. 75) on March 1

75-69 on the road over Kent State (No. 96) on February 11

66-57 at home over Kent State (No. 96) on January 21

Bowling Green Performance Insights