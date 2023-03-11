The MAC championship will be decided Saturday, as the No. 1 seed Toledo Rockets (27-4) play the No. 2 Bowling Green Falcons (27-5) at 11:00 AM.

Bowling Green Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Bowling Green vs. Toledo Scoring Comparison

  • The Falcons score an average of 78.1 points per game, 15.5 more points than the 62.6 the Rockets give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 62.6 points, Bowling Green is 25-3.
  • Toledo's record is 25-3 when it gives up fewer than 78.1 points.
  • The Rockets record 73.6 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 63.5 the Falcons give up.
  • Toledo has a 22-2 record when putting up more than 63.5 points.
  • Bowling Green is 22-1 when allowing fewer than 73.6 points.
  • The Rockets are making 50% of their shots from the field, 8.8% lower than the Falcons allow to opponents (58.8%).
  • The Falcons' 35.3 shooting percentage is five lower than the Rockets have conceded.

Bowling Green Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/4/2023 @ Toledo L 62-56 Savage Arena
3/8/2023 Eastern Michigan W 70-36 Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
3/10/2023 Ball State W 70-61 Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
3/11/2023 Toledo - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

