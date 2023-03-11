The Detroit Pistons (15-52) will look to end a 10-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (30-37) on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena as 5.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and BSIN.

Pacers vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 11, 2023

Saturday, March 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and BSIN

BSDET and BSIN Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Pacers vs. Pistons Score Prediction

Prediction: Pacers 118 - Pistons 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Pistons

Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 5.5)

Pistons (+ 5.5) Pick OU: Over (229)



The Pacers (36-30-1 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 8.9% more often than the Pistons (30-36-1) this season.

When the spread is set as 5.5 or more this season, Indiana (2-3) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (40%) than Detroit (23-27-1) does as the underdog (45.1%).

Indiana and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 49.3% of the time this season (33 out of 67). That's less often than Detroit and its opponents have (35 out of 67).

The Pacers have a .643 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (9-5) this season while the Pistons have a .206 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (13-50).

Pacers Performance Insights

Indiana's defense ranks fifth-worst in the NBA with 118 points allowed per game, but its offense has provided a lift, putting up 115.7 points per game (11th-ranked in league).

This season, the Pacers rank sixth in the league in assists, putting up 26.7 per game.

The Pacers are top-five this season in three-point shooting, ranking fifth-best in the league with 13.9 threes per game. Meanwhile, they rank 11th with a 36.5% shooting percentage from downtown.

Indiana is attempting 51.6 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 57.5% of the shots it has taken (and 66.6% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 38.1 treys per contest, which are 42.5% of its shots (and 33.4% of the team's buckets).

