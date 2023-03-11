Toledo vs. Bowling Green Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MAC Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Bowling Green Falcons (27-5) and Toledo Rockets (27-4) squaring off at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 70-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Bowling Green, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 11:00 AM ET on March 11.
In their most recent outing on Friday, the Rockets secured a 68-58 win against Kent State.
Toledo vs. Bowling Green Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
Toledo vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bowling Green 70, Toledo 69
Toledo Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Rockets took down the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines, 71-68, on December 8.
- The Rockets have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (two).
- Toledo has tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (four).
- Toledo has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (15).
Toledo 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-68 on the road over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on December 8
- 62-56 at home over Bowling Green (No. 59) on March 4
- 72-70 on the road over Ball State (No. 75) on February 25
- 83-76 at home over Ball State (No. 75) on January 11
- 77-68 on the road over Kent State (No. 96) on January 14
Bowling Green Schedule Analysis
- Against the Toledo Rockets, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Falcons notched their signature win of the season on January 18, an 88-76 home victory.
- Bowling Green has tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (four).
- Bowling Green has tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (14).
Bowling Green 2022-23 Best Wins
- 88-76 at home over Toledo (No. 65) on January 18
- 70-61 over Ball State (No. 75) on March 10
- 81-76 at home over Ball State (No. 75) on March 1
- 75-69 on the road over Kent State (No. 96) on February 11
- 66-57 at home over Kent State (No. 96) on January 21
Toledo Performance Insights
- The Rockets' +342 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 73.6 points per game (44th in college basketball) while giving up 62.6 per contest (129th in college basketball).
- Toledo is posting 74.9 points per game this year in conference games, which is 1.3 more points per game than its season average (73.6).
- The Rockets are putting up 74.9 points per game at home. Away from home, they are averaging 73.1 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Toledo is surrendering 59.7 points per game at home. In road games, it is allowing 65.3.
- The Rockets have seen an increase in scoring lately, racking up 74.2 points per game in their last 10 outings, 0.6 points more than the 73.6 they've scored this season.
Bowling Green Performance Insights
- The Falcons put up 78.1 points per game (16th in college basketball) while giving up 63.5 per outing (159th in college basketball). They have a +465 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 14.6 points per game.
- Bowling Green scores fewer points in conference play (75.3 per game) than overall (78.1).
- The Falcons average 82.3 points per game at home, and 74.9 away.
- Bowling Green is giving up more points at home (64.9 per game) than away (64.4).
- While the Falcons are averaging 78.1 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their last 10 games, producing 72.5 points per contest.
