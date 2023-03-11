The No. 2 seed Bowling Green Falcons (27-5) are taking the court in the MAC championship game against the No. 1 Toledo Rockets (27-4). The title game is set for Saturday at 11:00 AM.

Toledo Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Toledo vs. Bowling Green Scoring Comparison

The Falcons score an average of 78.1 points per game, 15.5 more points than the 62.6 the Rockets give up to opponents.

Bowling Green is 25-3 when it scores more than 62.6 points.

Toledo is 25-3 when it gives up fewer than 78.1 points.

The 73.6 points per game the Rockets average are 10.1 more points than the Falcons allow (63.5).

Toledo is 22-2 when scoring more than 63.5 points.

Bowling Green is 22-1 when allowing fewer than 73.6 points.

This year the Rockets are shooting 50% from the field, 8.8% lower than the Falcons give up.

The Falcons shoot 35.3% from the field, five% lower than the Rockets allow.

