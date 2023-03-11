The Big East champion will be crowned Saturday as the No. 1 seed Marquette Golden Eagles (27-6, 17-3 Big East) meet the No. 2 Xavier Musketeers (25-8, 15-5 Big East) at 6:30 PM.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Marquette vs. Xavier matchup in this article.

Xavier vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: FOX

Xavier vs. Marquette Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Marquette Moneyline Xavier Moneyline BetMGM Marquette (-1.5) 154.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with BetMGM DraftKings Marquette (-1.5) 154 -125 +105 Bet on this game with DraftKings

Xavier vs. Marquette Betting Trends

Xavier has covered 18 times in 31 matchups with a spread this season.

The Musketeers have covered the spread eight times this season (8-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Marquette has compiled a 19-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of 16 out of the Golden Eagles' 31 games this season have gone over the point total.

Xavier Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 The Musketeers' national championship odds have jumped from +8000 at the start of the season to +4000, the 60th-biggest change among all teams.

With odds of +4000, Xavier has been given a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.

