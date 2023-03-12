Spectrum Center is where the Cleveland Cavaliers (42-27) and Charlotte Hornets (22-47) will match up on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET. Donovan Mitchell and Terry Rozier are players to watch for the Cavaliers and Hornets, respectively.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Hornets

Game Day: Sunday, March 12

Sunday, March 12 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Mitchell, Rozier and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Cavaliers' Last Game

In their previous game, the Cavaliers fell to the Heat on Friday, 119-115. Mitchell scored a team-high 42 points (and added four assists and three boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Donovan Mitchell 42 3 4 1 0 8 Caris LeVert 16 3 4 1 1 4 Isaac Okoro 16 2 3 2 0 1

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Mitchell averages a team-leading 27.7 points per contest. He is also putting up 4.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists, shooting 47.7% from the field and 38.8% from downtown with 3.7 made 3-pointers per game (third in league).

Evan Mobley posts 16.0 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 55.0% from the floor.

Darius Garland is tops on his team in assists per game (7.9), and also averages 22.0 points and 2.7 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jarrett Allen is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (9.8), and also posts 14.4 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Caris LeVert is putting up 11.4 points, 3.9 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Donovan Mitchell 31.4 4.4 4.1 1.6 0.5 4.1 Evan Mobley 18.0 9.1 2.5 0.7 1.5 0.6 Darius Garland 20.8 1.9 6.6 1.6 0.2 2.6 Jarrett Allen 12.5 9.4 1.7 1.0 1.2 0.0 Caris LeVert 7.3 3.7 4.0 0.8 0.6 1.1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.