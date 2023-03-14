Having lost six in a row at home, the San Jose Sharks host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, starting at 10:30 PM ET.

You can watch ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSOH to see the Blue Jackets try to defeat the Sharks.

Sharks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSOH
  • Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Blue Jackets vs. Sharks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
1/21/2023 Blue Jackets Sharks 5-3 CBJ

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

  • The Blue Jackets allow 3.7 goals per game (243 in total), 29th in the league.
  • The Blue Jackets' 168 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 30th in the league.
  • In the last 10 contests, the Blue Jackets are 3-4-3 (50.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) over that stretch.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Johnny Gaudreau 63 15 42 57 40 41 -
Patrik Laine 50 21 23 44 33 22 38.8%
Boone Jenner 54 20 17 37 22 23 55.8%
Jack Roslovic 62 7 29 36 35 26 45.7%
Kent Johnson 62 13 18 31 28 19 26.7%

Sharks Stats & Trends

  • The Sharks rank 31st in goals against, giving up 251 total goals (3.8 per game) in league action.
  • The Sharks' 192 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 24th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
  • In their past 10 games, the Sharks are 2-7-1 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Sharks have allowed 40 goals (4.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 2.3 goals per game (23 total) during that span.

Sharks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Erik Karlsson 67 20 64 84 83 66 0%
Logan Couture 67 23 32 55 25 59 46.4%
Tomas Hertl 64 19 34 53 30 39 54.6%
Alexander Barabanov 62 13 30 43 33 26 50%
Kevin Labanc 57 10 16 26 18 27 50%

