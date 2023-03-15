Cincinnati vs. Virginia Tech: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - March 15
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:21 PM EDT
The Cincinnati Bearcats (21-12) host the Virginia Tech Hokies (19-14) at Fifth Third Arena on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2. There is no line set for the matchup.
Cincinnati vs. Virginia Tech Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, March 15, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Where: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Fifth Third Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Cincinnati Betting Records & Stats
- Out of Cincinnati's 31 games with a set total, 14 have hit the over (45.2%).
- So far this season, the Bearcats have compiled a 17-11-0 record against the spread.
- Cincinnati (17-11-0 ATS) has covered the spread 60.7% of the time, 15.5% more often than Virginia Tech (14-17-0) this season.
Cincinnati vs. Virginia Tech Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cincinnati
|77.2
|151.4
|69.2
|139
|143.5
|Virginia Tech
|74.2
|151.4
|69.8
|139
|140.0
Additional Cincinnati Insights & Trends
- Cincinnati has gone 6-4 in its past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- Six of Bearcats' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
- The Bearcats record 77.2 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 69.8 the Hokies give up.
- Cincinnati is 15-3 against the spread and 18-5 overall when scoring more than 69.8 points.
Cincinnati vs. Virginia Tech Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cincinnati
|17-11-0
|14-14-0
|Virginia Tech
|14-17-0
|18-13-0
Cincinnati vs. Virginia Tech Home/Away Splits
|Cincinnati
|Virginia Tech
|15-3
|Home Record
|13-4
|4-6
|Away Record
|2-8
|9-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-7-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-6-0
|82.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|77.2
|70.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.2
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-8-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-2-0
