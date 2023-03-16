Thursday's game between the Bowling Green Falcons (27-6) and the Liberty Lady Flames (24-8) at Stroh Center has a projected final score of 72-65 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Bowling Green squad taking home the win. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on March 16.

In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Falcons suffered a 73-58 loss to Toledo.

Bowling Green vs. Liberty Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Bowling Green 72, Liberty 65

Bowling Green Schedule Analysis

Against the Toledo Rockets, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Falcons captured their best win of the season on January 18, an 88-76 home victory.

The Falcons have tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (nine).

Bowling Green has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (14).

Bowling Green 2022-23 Best Wins

88-76 at home over Toledo (No. 59) on January 18

81-76 at home over Ball State (No. 76) on March 1

70-61 over Ball State (No. 76) on March 10

75-69 on the road over Kent State (No. 105) on February 11

66-57 at home over Kent State (No. 105) on January 21

Bowling Green Performance Insights