Northern Kentucky vs. Houston: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 16 Northern Kentucky Norse (22-12) will be looking to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they square off against the top-seeded Houston Cougars (31-3) on Thursday. This 1-16 matchup in the Midwest Region bracket tips off at 9:20 PM.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Houston vs. Northern Kentucky matchup.
Northern Kentucky vs. Houston Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET
- Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
Northern Kentucky vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Houston Moneyline
|Northern Kentucky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Houston (-18.5)
|121.5
|-5000
|+1400
|DraftKings
|Houston (-19)
|121.5
|-2800
|+1300
|PointsBet
|Houston (-19)
|122
|-5000
|+1700
Northern Kentucky vs. Houston Betting Trends
- Northern Kentucky is 14-18-0 ATS this year.
- Houston has put together an 18-15-1 ATS record so far this year.
- The Cougars and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 15 out of 34 times this season.
Northern Kentucky Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1000000
- Northern Kentucky, based on its national championship odds (+1000000), ranks significantly higher (62nd in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (196th).
- Based on its moneyline odds, Northern Kentucky has a 0% chance of winning the national championship.
