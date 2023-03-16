The No. 16 Northern Kentucky Norse (22-12) will be looking to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they square off against the top-seeded Houston Cougars (31-3) on Thursday. This 1-16 matchup in the Midwest Region bracket tips off at 9:20 PM.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Houston vs. Northern Kentucky matchup.

Northern Kentucky vs. Houston Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET
  • Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT

Northern Kentucky vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Houston Moneyline Northern Kentucky Moneyline
BetMGM Houston (-18.5) 121.5 -5000 +1400 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Houston (-19) 121.5 -2800 +1300 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Houston (-19) 122 -5000 +1700 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Northern Kentucky vs. Houston Betting Trends

  • Northern Kentucky is 14-18-0 ATS this year.
  • Houston has put together an 18-15-1 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Cougars and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 15 out of 34 times this season.

Northern Kentucky Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1000000
  • Northern Kentucky, based on its national championship odds (+1000000), ranks significantly higher (62nd in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (196th).
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Northern Kentucky has a 0% chance of winning the national championship.

