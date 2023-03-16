The No. 16 Northern Kentucky Norse (22-12) will be looking to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they square off against the top-seeded Houston Cougars (31-3) on Thursday. This 1-16 matchup in the Midwest Region bracket tips off at 9:20 PM.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Houston vs. Northern Kentucky matchup.

Northern Kentucky vs. Houston Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama

Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama How to Watch on TV: TNT

Northern Kentucky vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Northern Kentucky vs. Houston Betting Trends

Northern Kentucky is 14-18-0 ATS this year.

Houston has put together an 18-15-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Cougars and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 15 out of 34 times this season.

Northern Kentucky Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000000

+1000000 Northern Kentucky, based on its national championship odds (+1000000), ranks significantly higher (62nd in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (196th).

Based on its moneyline odds, Northern Kentucky has a 0% chance of winning the national championship.

