Top Texas A&M Players to Watch vs. Penn State - First Round
Wade Taylor IV and Jalen Pickett are two players to watch on Thursday at 9:55 PM ET, when the Texas A&M Aggies (25-9) play the Penn State Nittany Lions (22-13) in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TBS.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Penn State
- Game Day: Thursday, March 16
- Game Time: 9:55 PM ET
- Arena: Wells Fargo Arena
- Location: Des Moines, Iowa
- TV: TBS | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Texas A&M's Last Game
Texas A&M lost its previous game to Alabama, 82-63, on Sunday. Dexter Dennis led the way with 14 points, plus five boards and two assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Dexter Dennis
|14
|5
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Wade Taylor IV
|13
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|Tyrece Radford
|12
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
Penn State's Last Game
In its previous game, Penn State fell to Purdue on Sunday, 67-65. Its high scorer was Seth Lundy with 19 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Seth Lundy
|19
|8
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Camren Wynter
|14
|4
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Jalen Pickett
|11
|6
|4
|2
|1
|0
Texas A&M Players to Watch
Tyrece Radford averages 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Dennis is tops on his team in rebounds per game (5.7), and also posts 9.2 points and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
Henry Coleman III is tops on the Aggies at 5.7 rebounds per contest, while also posting 0.9 assists and 9.2 points.
Julius Marble puts up 9.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game, shooting 53.2% from the floor.
Penn State Players to Watch
Pickett leads the Nittany Lions in scoring (17.9 points per game), rebounding (7.3) and assists (6.7), shooting 51.6% from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 triples per contest. He also delivers 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.
Lundy is posting 14.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, making 45.4% of his shots from the field and 40.6% from 3-point range, with 2.6 treys per game.
Andrew Funk is putting up 12.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, making 43.9% of his shots from the field and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 triples per contest.
Camren Wynter is putting up 8.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, making 47.4% of his shots from the field and 41.2% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per game.
Myles Dread gives the Nittany Lions 5.3 points, 2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Texas A&M Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Wade Taylor IV
|20.4
|2.5
|3.7
|1.8
|0
|2.6
|Tyrece Radford
|12.3
|5.4
|2.7
|1.1
|0.2
|0.9
|Dexter Dennis
|10.2
|5.8
|1.2
|0.4
|0.7
|1.5
|Julius Marble
|7.2
|4
|0.4
|0.3
|0.5
|0
|Henry Coleman III
|7
|4.7
|0.5
|0.6
|0
|0
Penn State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jalen Pickett
|19.6
|6.7
|6.1
|1
|0.7
|1.6
|Seth Lundy
|13.9
|6.6
|1
|0.4
|0.5
|2.1
|Camren Wynter
|12.4
|3.9
|2.2
|0.5
|0
|1.5
|Andrew Funk
|10.6
|3.7
|0.8
|0.4
|0
|2.5
|Kebba Njie
|3.5
|3.9
|0.5
|0
|0.2
|0
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.