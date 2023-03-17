Creighton vs. NC State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 6 Creighton Bluejays (21-12) face off against the No. 11 NC State Wolf Pack (23-10) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, tipping off at 4:00 PM.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Creighton vs. NC State matchup.
Creighton vs. NC State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
Creighton vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Creighton Moneyline
|NC State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Creighton (-5.5)
|149.5
|-225
|+180
|BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Creighton (-5.5)
|148
|-225
|+190
|DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Creighton (-5)
|147.5
|-227
|+185
|PointsBet
Creighton vs. NC State Betting Trends
- Creighton has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.
- So far this season, 13 out of the Bluejays' 31 games have hit the over.
- NC State is 16-15-2 ATS this year.
- The Wolf Pack and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 17 out of 33 times this season.
Creighton Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4000
- Creighton's national championship odds (+4000) place it 14th-best in the country, but according to computer rankings it is only 15th-best.
- The Bluejays were +2500 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +4000, which is the 69th-biggest change in the country.
- The implied probability of Creighton winning the national championship, based on its +4000 moneyline odds, is 2.4%.
NC State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +30000
- The Wolf Pack have had the 58th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +35000 at the start of the season to +30000.
- NC State has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
